The Millionaire Makers: 7 Stealth Stocks for a 7-Figure Portfolio

Certain stocks are hidden gems in investing because they can provide considerable returns and expand a portfolio to hit the million-dollar mark. Here, seven companies offer appealing returns based on solid fundamentals.

To be specific, the first one has a growing client base. The company’s impressive increase in client accounts indicates a rising user base and confidence in its services, which paves the way for long-term leads. Meanwhile, the second one has an extensive user network. The company has a far larger potential for revenue generation through advertising and other monetization routes based on its broad reach throughout its family of applications.

Moreover, the third one holds a solid lead in data center solutions. The company’s data center income has grown exponentially, indicating a growing need for accelerated computing capabilities, especially in AI-driven applications.

Similarly, the remaining four have solid fundamentals. Exploring these seven companies’ growth potency and strategic positioning may help navigate the market’s intricacies and provide useful information for constructing a seven-figure portfolio.

Stealth Stocks for a 7-Figure Portfolio: Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Source: etonastenka / Shutterstock.com

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw a 23% growth in customer accounts, reaching 2.56 million, compared to the same quarter last year. This increase in client base demonstrates the company’s capacity to draw in more traders and investors, which is crucial for maintaining long-term growth.

Additionally, client equity increased by 39% year-over-year (YOY) to $426.0 billion. This is a considerable increase in the value of the assets consumers own on the Interactive Brokers interface. Hence, this expansion demonstrates the clients’ faith and confidence in the company’s products and services.

Moreover, Interactive Brokers kept a solid $14.1 billion in total equity, demonstrating the strength and stability of its finances. The corporation can maintain its business operations, engage in growth plans, and weather market turbulence with a solid equity position.

Overall, Interactive Brokers’ balance sheet maintained precise management as no long-term debt exists. Hence, this lowers the company’s risk exposure to interest rate swings and debt repayment obligations.

Meta (META)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and other applications in Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) family of apps have a vast and intensifying user base.

For example, the average number of family daily active persons (DAP) in 2023 was 3.19 billion, reporting an increase of 8% over the previous year. Similarly, there were 3.98 billion family monthly active persons (MAP), reflecting a 6% YOY increase over 2022. In 2023, there were 2.11 billion daily active users (DAUs) on Facebook, a 6% YOY boost. Lastly, Facebook reported 3.07 billion monthly active users (MAUs), up 3% YOY. As a result, these indicators reflect Meta’s expanded reach. Its user base constantly expands, offering a sizable market for its offerings.

Overall, Meta’s fundamental capability to engage people across its platforms is demonstrated by the increase in both daily and monthly active users. This is vital in deriving top-line growth through advertising and other monetization tactics.

Stealth Stocks for a 7-Figure Portfolio: Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

The data center division of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become a core source of top-line growth. The revenue is growing both YOY and sequentially. The considerable boost in revenue from data centers reached $18.4 billion in Q4 2024 and $47.5 billion in fiscal 2024. This highlights the solid market for NVIDIA’s accelerated computing solutions.

Moreover, there was a remarkable 409% YOY increase and 27% sequential growth in Q4. This demonstrates the strong momentum and quick uptake of NVIDIA’s Data Center platform. The growing use of AI-based applications across sectors drives the need for NVIDIA’s Hopper GPU computing platform and InfiniBand networking solutions.

Furthermore, Nvidia’s strategic focus on meeting the changing computing demands of cloud service providers, GPU-specialized businesses, and corporate software suppliers is reflected in the growth in data center revenue. Therefore, NVIDIA may lead the era of accelerated computing and generative AI by providing adaptable and high-performance solutions, supporting its potential for additional growth.

Disney (DIS)

Source: chrisdorney / Shutterstock

Disney (NYSE:DIS) projects sharp cash-generating capabilities, with $8 billion in FCF expected in fiscal 2024. FCF is crucial to financing expansion plans, increasing the company’s financial standing, and returning capital through dividends and share repurchases.

FCF generation and growth investment logically relate to Disney’s capacity to use money wisely to fuel further growth. Disney can drive long-term development by investing in strategic projects like content generation, technological innovation, and worldwide expansion. These are all made possible by its solid free cash flow.

Disney’s dedication to growth is demonstrated by its goal to invest over $60 billion in its company over the next ten years. Within that, roughly 70% will be allocated worldwide for incremental capacity expansion projects. Disney is positioned for development prospects, especially in its parks and experiences business. This is based on strategic investments in capacity expansion and improved experiences.

Finally, Disney can maintain its growth momentum and provide higher valuations by producing and reinvesting considerable FCF. Therefore, FCF and growth investment have a mutually beneficial correlation that helps to promote long-term growth and profitability.

Stealth Stocks for a 7-Figure Portfolio: Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Source: Ingus Kruklitis / Shutterstock.com

Warner Bros. Discovery’s (NASDAQ:WBD) direct-to-consumer (DTC) division had strong growth during Q4 2023, contributing considerably to the company’s top-line growth. After Q4, Warner Bros. Discovery reported 97.7 million global DTC subscribers, including 1.3 million members from the BluTV purchase. Warner Bros. Discovery has attained market share in the very competitive streaming space, and its remarkable subscriber increase highlights this.

In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery’s global DTC average revenue per user (ARPU) reached $7.94 in Q4, up 7% (excluding FX) over the previous quarter. This boost in ARPU demonstrates Warner Bros. Discovery’s fundamental capability to progressively monetize its subscriber base and derive more value from its DTC services.

Finally, the increase in DTC subscriber numbers and overall income demonstrates Warner Bros. Discovery’s leadership in the industry and flexibility in responding to shifting demands. All things considered, Warner Bros. Discovery is in a solid position to increase top-line growth and boost its client base by taking advantage of the rising demand for streaming content.

Philip Morris (PM)

Source: Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock.com

The capacity of Philip Morris or PMI (NYSE:PM) to increase its market share indicates its competitiveness and efficiency in seizing market opportunities. The increase in market share shows that consumers strongly prefer PMI’s goods over its rivals. This supports the company’s total top-line growth and leadership in the industry. For 2023, Philip Morris’s market share for heated tobacco units, or HTUs, in IQOS markets climbed by 1.2 percentage points to 9.1%. ZYN also saw increased retail value and category volume share in the US.

Moreover, Philip Morris’s focus on innovation is further demonstrated by the progressive launch of IQOS ILUMA in several regions, which covers more than 95% of IQOS geographies by volume. Furthermore, PMI’s dedication to ethical business practices is demonstrated by its sustainability performance. This includes its engagement in carbon disposal programs and sustainability indices.

Finally, Philip Morris’s emphasis on sustainability and innovation demonstrates its proactive approach to satisfying customer wants while tackling social and environmental issues. PMI promotes growth and builds its brand value and reputation through long-term investments in cutting-edge goods and environmentally friendly operations.

Intel (INTC)

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) alliance with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and its agreements with other industry participants reflects its edge in growing its foundry business. These formations are essential to fabricating a solid ecosystem around Intel’s foundry services and propelling fundamental growth in the foundry sector.

Additionally, Intel has focused on boosting its foundry capabilities and meeting demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing solutions. This can be observed in its partnership with UMC to build a 12-nanometer process platform. By utilizing UMC’s capabilities, Intel may expand its foundry portfolio and draw in more clients from various industry verticals.

Furthermore, Intel’s strategic collaborations with Arm (NASDAQ:ARM), Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), and other industry leaders aim to improve its foundry ecosystem and grow its client base. Through these arrangements, Intel’s partners may take advantage of Intel’s sophisticated manufacturing capabilities. Meanwhile, Intel may be gaining considerable intellectual property.

Overall, Intel may build a solid ecosystem around its foundry business and spur more development and advancement by partnering with considerable industry elites.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in META, NVDA, DIS, WBD, PM and INTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

