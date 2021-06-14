The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Share Price Is Up 131% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Its share price is already up an impressive 131% in the last twelve months. It's down 1.0% in the last seven days. Also impressive, the stock is up 59% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, Middleby actually shrank its EPS by 36%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Middleby's revenue actually dropped 12% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MIDD Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Middleby has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 131% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Middleby you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

