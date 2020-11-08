The Middleby Corporation Beat Revenue Forecasts By 5.6%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 5.6% to hit US$635m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.10, some 3.9% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:MIDD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Middleby's seven analysts is for revenues of US$2.70b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 4.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 18% to US$5.66. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.62b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.37 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.1% to US$121per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Middleby at US$140 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$95.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Middleby's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 4.9% increase next year well below the historical 9.0%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Middleby.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Middleby's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Middleby going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Middleby is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

