The Metaverse Is Coming, Whether You Like it or Not

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Let’s look far into the future and pretend it’s the year 2023…

Source: takayuki / Shutterstock.com

You know… next year…

We’ll all be putting our virtual reality headsets on, so we can take digital drugs in the metaverse, on quantum computing-powered, decentralized artificial intelligence tech platforms, while we trade cryptocurrencies and acquire NFTs, with the latest cyberpunk tune titled “Web3” blasting in the background.

Does that sound about accurate? Can you picture yourself doing all that by next year?

Of course you can’t. That all sounds absurd. And, really, it is absurd.

Why would anyone spend their day with a virtual reality headset on wandering around some make-believe digital world?

But whether you like it or not, that is the direction our world is headed. It’s the way we soon will be working, interacting and living our lives.

Not necessarily because we want to. Instead, there will be no other options.

If you’re reading this right now, you access Venture Capital Digest with some sort of digital device. Whether it’s an iPhone, a PC or a tablet, your device needs periodic updates.

These updates make your device run smoothly. If you don’t update your device, it’ll start to run slower, be more vulnerable to viruses and eventually lose the ability to run simple programs.

Sooner or later, if you don’t update your device, it’ll become unusable.

Think of the metaverse that way. In the coming years, there will be services and products that you’ll only be able to access within the metaverse. Sure, you can search for alternatives in the real world… but after a while, they’ll be nearly impossible to access.

Starting very soon, you’ll have to start making updates in your life.

Think of it this way…

Updating Our Lives

It’s similar to the novelty of internet back in the 90s…

Initially everyone thought email was just for the nerds to send each other jokes. But by the early 2000s, email became integral to doing business.

Today, there are many companies that you can only contact via email. Living without an email in 2022 essentially cuts you off from much of the world.

Over the past couple of decades, people have had to make tiny and consistent “updates” to their personal operating systems. First with implementing email, then with social media accounts and next will be participating in the metaverse…

It’s not really a necessity yet because most services and products in the metaverse are a novelty.

If the metaverse were a big wedding dinner party with lots of guests… right now, we’d be just sitting down, staring across the table at people we don’t know, trying to make awkward small talk.

But don’t worry… soon food will be served, drinks will be poured and everyone — including old Aunt Mary — will be tearing it up on the dance floor.

Realistically, it’ll probably take years for the metaverse to really take hold. But at the rate that major companies are spending money to make it happen, you might want to take the under on this bet.

Just take a look at what’s happened with the metaverse since we last talked about it. To say there have been some major developments would be an understatement…

Big Names Stake Claim in the Metaverse

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its biggest acquisition ever earlier this week. They’re set to acquire video game giant Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) for a staggering $68.7 billion… all cash.

According to Bloomberg:

“The transaction, if it can get regulatory approval, will create the world’s No. 3 global gaming company, catapulting Microsoft to just behind China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd., the publisher of League of Legends, and game console rival Sony Corp., maker of the PlayStation.

“Microsoft believes that Activision’s portfolio of games (which include names like Candy Crush, one of the most popular mobile games of all time and the legendary Call of Duty) will establish a foothold for the company in the larger metaverse race.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said:

“When we think about our vision for what our metaverse can be, we believe there won’t be a single centralized metaverse and there shouldn’t be. We need to support many metaverse platforms, as well as a robust ecosystem of content, commerce and applications.”

Microsoft has already announced that they will launch a full suite of traditional work products, like PowerPoint and Excel, that will be operable and shareable within a metaverse. The company said these tools should be available during the first half of 2022.

Keep in mind that there are a variety of different metaverses out there. Microsoft’s goal is to have its games and work products used in any metaverse that a customer chooses.

Just like many of us have been required to use Zoom for video conferencing (for work and school) over the past couple of years, it’s likely that we’ll soon see a similar trend with metaverse technologies.

Next up: Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

The mega corporation is “preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.”

Walmart is currently searching for “crypto-related investment and partnerships,” as the company follows many other major retailers and brands into the metaverse.

“Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb,” and “Verse to Home,” were all trademarks filed at the end of 2021. The company is planting flags within the metaverse space in order to successfully transition to a completely virtual shopping experience for customers.

It’s unknown if Walmart has done much more than begin to identify opportunities within the blockchain world, but it’s clear that the world’s largest company by revenue is taking this trend seriously.

One last example…

“Miami-based psychedelics startup Ei.Ventures announced this week that it has purchased a virtual land estate in The Sandbox, where clinicians will be able to host psychedelic therapy sessions in the metaverse.”

Many readers know that I am personally invested across the psychedelics space, in addition to having founded two companies that were recently acquired by a psychedelics VC firm. So while that idea of psychedelics in the metaverse may sound ridiculous, I can assure you that it’s very real.

In fact, there are already several companies already developing digital therapies that replicate a psychedelic experience. Most notably, startup Tripp has had lots of success raising money with outstanding reviews from users.

Before you call BS on “digital psychedelic therapy,” I strongly suggest you check it out. The experience is difficult to describe… but it’s completely legal, can be done in the comfort of your own home and requires very little investment compared to traditional therapy.

Similar meditation companies like Headspace and Calm, which sport $3 billion and $2 billion valuations respectively, already have a massive following of users that swear by them.

I believe it’s highly likely that we’ll see many virtual therapies performed through the metaverse… it’ll be like telemedicine on steroids.

What else will transition to the metaverse?

As of now, almost anything you can think of… but we won’t know for sure until more companies make big moves (which I guarantee will happen). I’ll continue to share the latest developments with you here at VC Digest.

On the date of publication, Cody Shirk did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

By focusing on megatrends that will shape the future, Cody Shirk uncovers generational wealth in the private investing space. To make sure you never miss Venture Capital Digest, click here to subscribe.

The post The Metaverse Is Coming, Whether You Like it or Not appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.