The Messages Behind Amazon's (AMZN) Earnings Results

Amazon (AMZN) is getting hit hard this morning after a bottom-line miss. The stock initially dropped around nine percent yesterday afternoon following the announcement of the miss, which also came with lower than expected guidance for fourth quarter revenue. It has recovered a bit since but was still trading five percent below yesterday’s close in this morning’s pre-market. So, is the drop or the bounce to be trusted, and what do the numbers tell us about the broader market?

Earnings per Share (EPS) came in at $4.23 for the third quarter, way short of the $4.62 consensus expectations, and the fourth quarter guidance was for revenue of $80 to $86.5 billion, versus the $87.4 billion that analysts had been forecasting. There was some good news, though. Revenue jumped twenty-four percent to $70 billion. Taken together, these numbers tell us a lot about what to expect, and point to a clear strategy for investors.

Usually, it pays to prioritize facts over speculation, and that is true here too, but two things suggest a different outlook in the short versus the long term.

The fact that Amazon missed EPS expectations and beat on revenue should come as no surprise to anybody aware of the company’s history. In the not too recent past, it was the poster child for prioritizing revenue growth over bottom-line profits. Over the last few years, that has changed, and it has shown that its past investments paid off in a big way as it has posted big profits and piled up over $40 billion in cash. I have made the point several times that what made Amazon different from other companies that tried to follow its path was that AMZN had shown on several occasions that it could demonstrate that it was capable of making money, seemingly at will. The ability to switch between investing for growth and maximizing profit, however, works two ways. Amazon has evidently switched back to investing for growth.

If the equivalent of these numbers had been posted a few years ago, they would have been seen as spectacularly good. The revenue growth would have been the main focus, and the profit while achieving that would have been the cherry on the cake. Now though, after years of cutting costs to make money, they prompt a big drop in the stock. That is understandable, as price is always a function of expectations, but do you really want to bet against Amazon’s investment strategy? That wouldn’t have been wise in the past, so why should this time be any different?

The money is being spent to enable one-day delivery. The revenue numbers show that that is attracting more business, but it has another impact which has always been a part of Amazon’s growth strategy. It puts a lot of pressure on its competitors to match it, and in many cases, those competitors have neither the volume nor the resources to do so effectively. In the long term, this shift will serve to increase Amazon’s dominance of a still growing e-commerce market.

The guidance is more of an issue.

So far, official data on U.S. consumer confidence and behavior is holding up well as the trade war drags on and rest of the world slows. Amazon’s relative pessimism suggests this may be changing. This comes under the category of speculation, but it is informed speculation: Amazon accounts for around half of the total online sales in America, so it has its finger on the pulse of the consumer like nobody else. Given that it showed such strong growth last quarter, soft guidance for the next three months indicates that it expects the holiday season to be weak.

So, to the answer to the original question on whether you trust the drop or the bounce in AMZN, the answer is that both are significant in their own way. If this analysis is correct, then the market will be weak for a while, but set up for a strong recovery before too long. Amazon will be ideally placed to benefit when that comes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.