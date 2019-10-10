The Mental Game of Dealing with Volatility

A chart of the last couple of months of price action in the S&P 500, as shown below, is a pretty scary thing for investors. That isn’t because it shows big losses over time. The index is down only 1.3% from the end of July to yesterday’s close, but because the path there is littered big swings, often involving sizeable gaps between the close one day and the opening the next.

In other words, the market has been volatile, but hasn’t really moved very far. The question is, how should ordinary investors deal with that kind of market?

The obvious, if somewhat glib answer is that they shouldn’t. Study after study has shown that, on average, people who try to time the market do worse than people who don’t. The problem though, is that when stocks are jumping around, it can be hard not to react. Volatility is difficult for most people, and ironically, the more you know, the more difficult it is.

If you just have money taken out of your paycheck every month and pay no attention to where your 401k or IRA is at at any given time, there is no temptation to sell on a drop or buy extra at the top. Those that care and pay attention, on the other hand, are usually bombarded with bad news after the market has dropped and hear nothing but bull noises whenever we get close to a top.

Even though rationally we may know that we should buy low and sell high, all that noise can make it hard to do so, especially when the market is all over the place. There are two ways of dealing with that: do nothing, or do something. Either way, the idea is to stop yourself from doing something illogical.

I heard recently of a professor of behavioral economics, I believe it was Dan Ariely from Duke, who advocated attempting to log into your brokerage or retirement account during periods of volatility, but deliberately using the wrong password three times to lock yourself out. That is an extreme way of forcing yourself to do nothing, but effective, and demonstrates the point that what you are trying to do is trick yourself into behaving, or not behaving, in a certain way.

We are frequently told that we shouldn’t attempt to time the market, and there are lots of studies that show that, on average, that is a bad idea, yet people still do it all the time. One of the things I learned early in the dealing room was that it is far better to deal with what is than worry about what should be, so let’s look at what you can do rather than what you should do.

Without deliberately locking yourself out of your account, it is hard to do nothing, so the trick is to do something that will satisfy the urge to act but will do minimal damage if your timing is wrong. The traditional way of doing that was to move money into “defensive” sectors, things like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that tend to lose less that others in a falling market. In most cases though, they still fall, and that can just add to the pressure to sell out completely at or near the bottom. It is far better to have something that shows gains on a real, not just relative basis and, thanks to the advent of ETFs, there are some available.

Some, like VXX that tracks the Vix or the 3x inverse S&P 500 funds SPXU and SPXS, involve significant leverage. That, and high costs make them great for traders but not really suitable for investors with a longer-term outlook. For most it would be better to use something like the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) that moves in the opposite direction to the index but is not leveraged. Remember, the idea here is not to make back what your portfolio loses if the market falls, but more to distract yourself and avoid a major mistake. It is surprising how much just being able to say that you saw the drop coming and did something changes your view and reduces panic.

With stocks reacting not just to news about the trade talks, but also to every rumor on the subject and every sneeze from Fed members, and with an earnings season beginning that could provoke outsized reactions in both directions, now looks like a good time to be proactive, and establishing even a small position in SH can help you better manage the craziness to come.

