The MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Second-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

A week ago, MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) came out with a strong set of second-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$9.2m exceeding analyst forecasts by 170%, and statutory losses of US$0.10 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:MEIP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from eight analysts covering MEI Pharma is for revenues of US$13.3m in 2021, implying a stressful 67% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.48 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$13.3m and losses of US$0.48 per share in 2021.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$9.63, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic MEI Pharma analyst has a price target of US$13.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 67% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 98% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 20% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - MEI Pharma is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for MEI Pharma going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that MEI Pharma is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

