The Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.6% to US$112 in the past week. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$230m coming in 3.0% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$1.09, in line with analyst appraisals. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:MEDP Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Medpace Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$1.09b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 21% to US$4.18. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.29 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$125, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Medpace Holdings analyst has a price target of US$135 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$116. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 22%, in line with its 26% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.4% next year. So it's pretty clear that Medpace Holdings is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$125, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Medpace Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Medpace Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

