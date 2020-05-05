The Meat Shortage is Threatening These Stocks
(New York)
For the last several weeks, the prospect of a meat shortage has been swirling around the media and markets. However, it had not really become a tangible reality—until now. Wendy’s is apparently running very low on meat, with around 20% of their stores out of beef. Costco is running out of meat too, and is limiting purchases. Meatpacking companies have been suffering too, as their volumes are down.
FINSUM: Trump has already invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure the meat supply, but it is still facing shortages. Something to keep an eye on for restaurants and grocery stores.
- stocks
- meat
- wendys
- beef
- costco
