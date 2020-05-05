The Meat Shortage is Threatening These Stocks

(New York)

For the last several weeks, the prospect of a meat shortage has been swirling around the media and markets. However, it had not really become a tangible reality—until now. Wendy’s is apparently running very low on meat, with around 20% of their stores out of beef. Costco is running out of meat too, and is limiting purchases. Meatpacking companies have been suffering too, as their volumes are down.

FINSUM: Trump has already invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure the meat supply, but it is still facing shortages. Something to keep an eye on for restaurants and grocery stores.

stocks

meat

wendys

beef

costco

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.