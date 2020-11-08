The MD & CFO of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), Joseph Simon, Just Sold 83% Of Their Holding

Some Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the MD & CFO, Joseph Simon, recently sold a substantial US$1.3m worth of stock at a price of US$38.43 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 83%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, for US$2.4m worth of shares, at about US$33.47 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$36.62. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 100% of Navid Mahmoodzadegan's stake.

Moelis insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Moelis insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$36m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Insiders sold Moelis shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Moelis (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

