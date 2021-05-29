The Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Maxeon Solar Technologies from its three analysts is for revenues of US$851m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 8.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 30% to US$3.79. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$997m and losses of US$3.52 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:MAXN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

The consensus price target fell 13% to US$20.67, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Maxeon Solar Technologies analyst has a price target of US$33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Maxeon Solar Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 12% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 34% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.9% per year. Not only are Maxeon Solar Technologies' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Maxeon Solar Technologies. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Maxeon Solar Technologies' future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Maxeon Solar Technologies after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Maxeon Solar Technologies analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.