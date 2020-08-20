The Math Shows XLRE Can Go To $39

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLRE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $39.31 per unit.

With XLRE trading at a recent price near $35.40 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.05% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XLRE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O). Although MAA has traded at a recent price of $113.28/share, the average analyst target is 12.91% higher at $127.91/share. Similarly, KIM has 11.71% upside from the recent share price of $11.43 if the average analyst target price of $12.77/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting O to reach a target price of $66.93/share, which is 11.46% above the recent price of $60.05. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MAA, KIM, and O:

Combined, MAA, KIM, and O represent 5.24% of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF XLRE $35.40 $39.31 11.05% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA $113.28 $127.91 12.91% Kimco Realty Corp KIM $11.43 $12.77 11.71% Realty Income Corp O $60.05 $66.93 11.46%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

