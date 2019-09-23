The Math Shows XLG Can Go To $237

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 ETF (Symbol: XLG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $236.54 per unit.

With XLG trading at a recent price near $214.41 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.32% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XLG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), and Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC). Although JNJ has traded at a recent price of $131.65/share, the average analyst target is 13.11% higher at $148.91/share. Similarly, ABBV has 12.49% upside from the recent share price of $72.39 if the average analyst target price of $81.43/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BAC to reach a target price of $33.25/share, which is 12.37% above the recent price of $29.59. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, ABBV, and BAC:

Combined, JNJ, ABBV, and BAC represent 5.65% of the Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 ETF XLG $214.41 $236.54 10.32% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $131.65 $148.91 13.11% AbbVie Inc ABBV $72.39 $81.43 12.49% Bank of America Corp BAC $29.59 $33.25 12.37%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

