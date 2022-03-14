The Math Shows VUG Can Go To $348

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Growth ETF (Symbol: VUG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $347.62 per unit.

With VUG trading at a recent price near $258.80 per unit, that means that analysts see 34.32% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VUG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: RIVN), Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), and QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS). Although RIVN has traded at a recent price of $38.05/share, the average analyst target is 238.37% higher at $128.75/share. Similarly, CVNA has 148.24% upside from the recent share price of $113.79 if the average analyst target price of $282.47/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting QS to reach a target price of $33.25/share, which is 123.15% above the recent price of $14.90. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RIVN, CVNA, and QS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Growth ETF VUG $258.80 $347.62 34.32% RIVN $38.05 $128.75 238.37% Carvana Co CVNA $113.79 $282.47 148.24% QuantumScape Corp QS $14.90 $33.25 123.15%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

