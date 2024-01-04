The Math Shows VUG Can Go To $332

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Growth ETF (Symbol: VUG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $332.41 per unit.

With VUG trading at a recent price near $302.49 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.89% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VUG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), and Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $318.86/share, the average analyst target is 51.10% higher at $481.80/share. Similarly, ALB has 37.41% upside from the recent share price of $140.18 if the average analyst target price of $192.62/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TPL to reach a target price of $2154.00/share, which is 35.00% above the recent price of $1595.58. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, ALB, and TPL:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Growth ETF VUG $302.49 $332.41 9.89% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $318.86 $481.80 51.10% Albemarle Corp. ALB $140.18 $192.62 37.41% Texas Pacific Land Corp TPL $1595.58 $2154.00 35.00%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

