The Math Shows SUSL Can Go To $80

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (Symbol: SUSL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $80.31 per unit.

With SUSL trading at a recent price near $71.78 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.88% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SUSL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are S&P Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM). Although SPGI has traded at a recent price of $361.48/share, the average analyst target is 13.56% higher at $410.50/share. Similarly, EA has 12.47% upside from the recent share price of $124.84 if the average analyst target price of $140.41/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting IBM to reach a target price of $138.50/share, which is 12.27% above the recent price of $123.36. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI, EA, and IBM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF SUSL $71.78 $80.31 11.88% S&P Global Inc SPGI $361.48 $410.50 13.56% Electronic Arts, Inc. EA $124.84 $140.41 12.47% International Business Machines Corp IBM $123.36 $138.50 12.27%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

