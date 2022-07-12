The Math Shows SAA Can Go To $27

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 ETF (Symbol: SAA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $27.03 per unit.

With SAA trading at a recent price near $20.47 per unit, that means that analysts see 32.03% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SAA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR), and PGT Innovations Inc (Symbol: PGTI). Although WD has traded at a recent price of $98.26/share, the average analyst target is 41.80% higher at $139.33/share. Similarly, IPAR has 38.53% upside from the recent share price of $70.02 if the average analyst target price of $97.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PGTI to reach a target price of $24.67/share, which is 36.73% above the recent price of $18.04. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WD, IPAR, and PGTI:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 ETF SAA $20.47 $27.03 32.03% Walker & Dunlop Inc WD $98.26 $139.33 41.80% Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR $70.02 $97.00 38.53% PGT Innovations Inc PGTI $18.04 $24.67 36.73%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

