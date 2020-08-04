The Math Shows RYF Can Go To $43

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RYF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $43.09 per unit.

With RYF trading at a recent price near $38.34 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.39% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RYF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: CBOE), Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB). Although CBOE has traded at a recent price of $86.18/share, the average analyst target is 21.31% higher at $104.55/share. Similarly, CB has 15.40% upside from the recent share price of $126.45 if the average analyst target price of $145.92/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting USB to reach a target price of $41.63/share, which is 13.13% above the recent price of $36.80. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CBOE, CB, and USB:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

.hctblstyle { font-family: Arial; font-size: 12px; width: 100%; }.hctblstyle th { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #999999; background-color: #EFEFEF; }.hctblstyle td { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #AAAAAA; background-color: #FEFEFE; }

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Financials ETF RYF $38.34 $43.09 12.39% CBOE $86.18 $104.55 21.31% Chubb Ltd CB $126.45 $145.92 15.40% US Bancorp USB $36.80 $41.63 13.13%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

