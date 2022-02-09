The Math Shows RPG Can Go To $223

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth ETF (Symbol: RPG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $223.21 per unit.

With RPG trading at a recent price near $183.56 per unit, that means that analysts see 21.60% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RPG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX). Although TECH has traded at a recent price of $413.35/share, the average analyst target is 31.24% higher at $542.50/share. Similarly, CRL has 25.83% upside from the recent share price of $337.05 if the average analyst target price of $424.11/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LRCX to reach a target price of $722.83/share, which is 25.43% above the recent price of $576.29. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TECH, CRL, and LRCX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth ETF RPG $183.56 $223.21 21.60% Bio-Techne Corp TECH $413.35 $542.50 31.24% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. CRL $337.05 $424.11 25.83% Lam Research Corp LRCX $576.29 $722.83 25.43%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

