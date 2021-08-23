The Math Shows PBJ Can Go To $46

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (Symbol: PBJ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $46.17 per unit.

With PBJ trading at a recent price near $41.99 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.95% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PBJ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP), Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD), and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM). Although CCEP has traded at a recent price of $56.74/share, the average analyst target is 19.55% higher at $67.83/share. Similarly, NOMD has 15.28% upside from the recent share price of $27.18 if the average analyst target price of $31.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ADM to reach a target price of $65.20/share, which is 10.62% above the recent price of $58.94. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CCEP, NOMD, and ADM:

Combined, CCEP, NOMD, and ADM represent 9.59% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ $41.99 $46.17 9.95% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc CCEP $56.74 $67.83 19.55% Nomad Foods Ltd NOMD $27.18 $31.33 15.28% Archer Daniels Midland Co. ADM $58.94 $65.20 10.62%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

