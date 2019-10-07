The Math Shows OVLU Can Go To $30

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000—Value Factor ETF (Symbol: OVLU), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $30.44 per unit.

With OVLU trading at a recent price near $26.86 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.30% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of OVLU's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), and Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS). Although IAC has traded at a recent price of $221.10/share, the average analyst target is 36.99% higher at $302.88/share. Similarly, HCA has 31.90% upside from the recent share price of $117.62 if the average analyst target price of $155.14/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting UFS to reach a target price of $44.67/share, which is 30.49% above the recent price of $34.23. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IAC, HCA, and UFS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Russell 1000—Value Factor ETF OVLU $26.86 $30.44 13.30% IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC $221.10 $302.88 36.99% HCA Healthcare Inc HCA $117.62 $155.14 31.90% Domtar Corp UFS $34.23 $44.67 30.49%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

