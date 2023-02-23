The Math Shows NZUS Can Go To $26

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the United States Fund Finder & ETF Screener ETF (Symbol: NZUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $25.71 per unit.

With NZUS trading at a recent price near $22.34 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.10% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of NZUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $476.00/share, the average analyst target is 31.65% higher at $626.67/share. Similarly, ALB has 25.19% upside from the recent share price of $246.45 if the average analyst target price of $308.53/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting META to reach a target price of $209.03/share, which is 22.15% above the recent price of $171.12. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, ALB, and META:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target United States Fund Finder & ETF Screener ETF NZUS $22.34 $25.71 15.10% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $476.00 $626.67 31.65% Albemarle Corp. ALB $246.45 $308.53 25.19% Meta Platforms Inc META $171.12 $209.03 22.15%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

