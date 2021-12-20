The Math Shows MIDF Can Go To $45

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (Symbol: MIDF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $45.19 per unit.

With MIDF trading at a recent price near $39.63 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.01% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of MIDF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: LBTYA), Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ). Although LBTYA has traded at a recent price of $27.13/share, the average analyst target is 48.86% higher at $40.38/share. Similarly, CTRA has 33.59% upside from the recent share price of $19.66 if the average analyst target price of $26.26/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting IVZ to reach a target price of $29.62/share, which is 31.03% above the recent price of $22.61. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LBTYA, CTRA, and IVZ:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF MIDF $39.63 $45.19 14.01% LBTYA $27.13 $40.38 48.86% Coterra Energy Inc CTRA $19.66 $26.26 33.59% Invesco Ltd IVZ $22.61 $29.62 31.03%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

