The Math Shows JKI Can Go To $144

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $143.86 per unit.

With JKI trading at a recent price near $127.45 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.87% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of JKI's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Freeport-McMoRan Inc (Symbol: FCX), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR). Although FCX has traded at a recent price of $9.29/share, the average analyst target is 31.73% higher at $12.24/share. Similarly, HPE has 31.15% upside from the recent share price of $9.76 if the average analyst target price of $12.80/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TPR to reach a target price of $19.37/share, which is 25.93% above the recent price of $15.38. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FCX, HPE, and TPR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF JKI $127.45 $143.86 12.87% Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX $9.29 $12.24 31.73% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE $9.76 $12.80 31.15% Tapestry Inc TPR $15.38 $19.37 25.93%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.