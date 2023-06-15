The Math Shows IWS Can Go To $122

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $121.65 per unit.

With IWS trading at a recent price near $107.48 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.19% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY), and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC). Although DNB has traded at a recent price of $11.09/share, the average analyst target is 41.40% higher at $15.68/share. Similarly, GDDY has 21.77% upside from the recent share price of $74.43 if the average analyst target price of $90.64/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WSC to reach a target price of $57.11/share, which is 21.15% above the recent price of $47.14. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DNB, GDDY, and WSC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF IWS $107.48 $121.65 13.19% Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB $11.09 $15.68 41.40% GoDaddy Inc GDDY $74.43 $90.64 21.77% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp WSC $47.14 $57.11 21.15%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

