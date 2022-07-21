The Math Shows IUS Can Go To $45

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (Symbol: IUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $45.27 per unit.

With IUS trading at a recent price near $36.85 per unit, that means that analysts see 22.84% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), and BioNTech SE (Symbol: BNTX). Although IAC has traded at a recent price of $75.02/share, the average analyst target is 85.39% higher at $139.08/share. Similarly, ZM has 50.81% upside from the recent share price of $107.09 if the average analyst target price of $161.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BNTX to reach a target price of $240.70/share, which is 46.70% above the recent price of $164.08. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IAC, ZM, and BNTX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF IUS $36.85 $45.27 22.84% IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC $75.02 $139.08 85.39% Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM $107.09 $161.50 50.81% BioNTech SE BNTX $164.08 $240.70 46.70%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

