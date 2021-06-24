The Math Shows ITB Can Go To $78

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (Symbol: ITB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $78.38 per unit.

With ITB trading at a recent price near $67.87 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.48% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ITB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD), Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN). Although JELD has traded at a recent price of $26.07/share, the average analyst target is 23.27% higher at $32.14/share. Similarly, MAS has 16.33% upside from the recent share price of $57.75 if the average analyst target price of $67.18/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BECN to reach a target price of $61.55/share, which is 15.77% above the recent price of $53.17. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JELD, MAS, and BECN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

.hctblstyle { font-family: Arial; font-size: 12px; width: 100%; }.hctblstyle th { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #999999; background-color: #EFEFEF; }.hctblstyle td { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #AAAAAA; background-color: #FEFEFE; }

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB $67.87 $78.38 15.48% JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD $26.07 $32.14 23.27% Masco Corp. MAS $57.75 $67.18 16.33% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN $53.17 $61.55 15.77%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.