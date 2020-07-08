The Math Shows IJH Can Go To $197

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $196.71 per unit.
With IJH trading at a recent price near $175.79 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.90% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IJH's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), KB HOME (Symbol: KBH), and Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM). Although CFR has traded at a recent price of $68.60/share, the average analyst target is 12.97% higher at $77.50/share. Similarly, KBH has 12.84% upside from the recent share price of $29.20 if the average analyst target price of $32.95/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting COLM to reach a target price of $86.12/share, which is 11.91% above the recent price of $76.96. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CFR, KBH, and COLM:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
|IJH
|$175.79
|$196.71
|11.90%
|Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|CFR
|$68.60
|$77.50
|12.97%
|KB HOME
|KBH
|$29.20
|$32.95
|12.84%
|Columbia Sportswear Co.
|COLM
|$76.96
|$86.12
|11.91%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
