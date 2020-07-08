The Math Shows IJH Can Go To $197

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $196.71 per unit.

With IJH trading at a recent price near $175.79 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.90% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IJH's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), KB HOME (Symbol: KBH), and Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM). Although CFR has traded at a recent price of $68.60/share, the average analyst target is 12.97% higher at $77.50/share. Similarly, KBH has 12.84% upside from the recent share price of $29.20 if the average analyst target price of $32.95/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting COLM to reach a target price of $86.12/share, which is 11.91% above the recent price of $76.96. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CFR, KBH, and COLM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF IJH $175.79 $196.71 11.90% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR $68.60 $77.50 12.97% KB HOME KBH $29.20 $32.95 12.84% Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM $76.96 $86.12 11.91%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

