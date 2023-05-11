The Math Shows FXH Can Go To $127

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $126.73 per unit.

With FXH trading at a recent price near $107.25 per unit, that means that analysts see 18.17% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FXH's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH). Although OGN has traded at a recent price of $21.50/share, the average analyst target is 33.33% higher at $28.67/share. Similarly, CI has 26.15% upside from the recent share price of $263.45 if the average analyst target price of $332.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LH to reach a target price of $272.20/share, which is 21.78% above the recent price of $223.51. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of OGN, CI, and LH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund ETF FXH $107.25 $126.73 18.17% Organon & Co OGN $21.50 $28.67 33.33% The Cigna Group CI $263.45 $332.33 26.15% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH $223.51 $272.20 21.78%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

