The Math Shows FPX Can Go To $112

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (Symbol: FPX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $112.37 per unit.

With FPX trading at a recent price near $86.53 per unit, that means that analysts see 29.87% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FPX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bausch + Lomb Corporation (Symbol: BLCO), Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE), and Legend Biotech Corp (Symbol: LEGN). Although BLCO has traded at a recent price of $15.14/share, the average analyst target is 52.74% higher at $23.12/share. Similarly, CERE has 43.77% upside from the recent share price of $28.17 if the average analyst target price of $40.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LEGN to reach a target price of $66.50/share, which is 38.22% above the recent price of $48.11. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BLCO, CERE, and LEGN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF FPX $86.53 $112.37 29.87% Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO $15.14 $23.12 52.74% Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERE $28.17 $40.50 43.77% Legend Biotech Corp LEGN $48.11 $66.50 38.22%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

