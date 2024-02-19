The Markets Today: US Invests $1.5 Billion in Semiconductor Renaissance

U.S. Chips In: $1.5 Billion Grant Powers Up Domestic Semiconductor Scene

In a major move to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing, the U.S. government has announced a grant of $1.5 billion to chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries. This funding, aimed at developing and enhancing facilities in New York and Vermont, represents the initial significant disbursement under a broader initiative to strengthen U.S. chip production capabilities. The Commerce Department’s allocation initiates a wave of expected financial support targeting semiconductor manufacturing ventures in Arizona, Texas, New York, and Ohio. Several chip producers have already applied for government assistance to help shoulder the substantial costs associated with establishing state-of-the-art chip-making facilities. (Financial Times)

OpenAI Skyrockets to $80bn: Microsoft’s Brainchild Thrives in the Capital Idea

Open AI, backed by Microsoft, has reached a staggering $80bn valuation following a deal led by Thrive Capital. This arrangement involves selling existing shares rather than raising new funds, allowing employees to cash out. This move mirrors a similar deal last year, which valued OpenAI at $29bn. The AI firm, known for innovations like ChatGPT and the video-generating tool Sora, continues to draw significant investment and regulatory attention, highlighting its growing influence in the tech world. (The Guardian)

Tech Titans’ Triumph: ‘Magnificent 7’ Outshine Global Giants in Profit Power

Deutsche Bank’s latest research reveals the “Magnificent 7” U.S. tech giants – Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla – now surpass nearly every G20 nation in profits and market cap. These behemoths collectively could form the world’s second-largest stock exchange, dwarfing the combined market caps of countries like France, Saudi Arabia, and the U.K. However, this concentration raises concerns about market risks, with the U.S. stock market’s focus on these few companies reaching historic levels. (CNBC)

Apple’s Sour Note: EU Set to Fine Tech Giant €500M in Antitrust Tune-Up

The European Commission is reportedly preparing a hefty €500 million fine against Apple for alleged antitrust violations. Stemming from a 2019 complaint by Spotify, the probe scrutinizes Apple’s restrictions on third-party music services and its favoring of Apple Music. The investigation, which initially included other charges, now focuses on Apple’s limitations on alternative subscription options outside its App Store. This significant fine reflects the EU’s ongoing crackdown on big tech’s anti-competitive practices, ahead of new landmark digital legislation. (Financial Times)

Nvidia’s Earnings Forecast: A Chip Off the Old Blockbuster

Nvidia, steered by Jensen Huang, is set to release a potentially groundbreaking earnings report this Wednesday. After a tough 2018, Nvidia’s fortunes turned with the rise of artificial intelligence, leveraging its powerful chips for data processing at unprecedented speeds. Expected to report a staggering 600% increase in earnings per share and a 238% surge in revenue, Nvidia stands as a market mover. With its stock already soaring, the tech world eagerly awaits its next move amidst market volatility. (The Street)

