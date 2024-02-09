The Markets Today: Equity Fund Exodus as Markets Reassess Fed’s Rate Path

Key Points

Global equity funds face $13.38 billion withdrawal.

Uber achieves $1.1 billion operating profit in 2023.

Investors debate Apple and Tesla’s status among tech elites.

China’s economy under pressure, forecasts vary.

Cocoa prices reach record high due to climate impact.

Surge in Equity Fund Withdrawals Amid Economic Shifts

Global equity funds saw significant outflows of $13.38 billion in the week leading up to February 7, marking the largest withdrawal since June 2023. This trend aligns with reactions to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on U.S. inflation and a robust jobs report, prompting a reassessment of the Fed’s rate decisions. U.S. equity funds experienced the highest outflow since December 2022, while Asian and European funds attracted investments. Meanwhile, global bond funds continued to attract inflows, and money market funds also saw increased interest. (Reuters)

Uber Achieves First Operating Profit

For the first time, Uber reported an operating profit of $1.1 billion in 2023, a stark contrast to its $1.8 billion loss in 2022. Its net income also soared to $1.9 billion, recovering from a $9.1 billion loss the previous year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi labeled 2023 as a pivotal year, highlighting Uber’s transformation into a profitable entity. This turnaround follows a challenging period marked by pandemic-induced losses and aggressive cost-cutting strategies, leading to the company’s first positive cash flow in August 2022. Uber’s financial stability has improved significantly, despite previous skepticism about its business model and ongoing legal challenges. (The Verge)

Apple and Tesla: Potential Outsiders in Wall Street’s ‘Magnificent Seven’

Investors are questioning if Wall Street’s revered tech group, the ‘Magnificent Seven,’ needs reshuffling, as Apple and Tesla lag behind their peers. Tesla’s stock fell by approximately 25% due to increased competition and earnings misses, while Apple’s shares dropped around 2% amid sales concerns in China. Conversely, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet have seen continued growth. Some investors, like Jim Worden of the Wealth Consulting Group, suggest narrowing the group to a ‘Fab Five,’ excluding Tesla and Apple. This speculation arises amidst a broader market shift, with rising interest in smaller AI firms and changing investor preferences. (The Mercury News)

Diverging Views on China’s Economic Future

China’s economy faces significant challenges, with its property market crumbling and manufacturing activity contracting. The CSI 300 index has lost 40% from its 2021 highs, and the recent PMI numbers show a continued decline in manufacturing. This has led to skepticism about China’s growth, with Allianz revising its forecast down to 3.9% average growth from 2025 to 2029. Despite these struggles, Chinese leader Xi Jinping maintains optimism about the economy’s resilience. Nobel laureate Paul Krugman warns of an era of stagnation, while others like the Institute of International Finance remain hopeful, forecasting 5% growth in 2024. The divergent opinions highlight uncertainty about China’s economic trajectory amidst its property crisis and other headwinds. (CNBC)

Cocoa Prices Hit Record High Due to Climate Impact

Global cocoa prices have reached an unprecedented peak of $5,874 per ton, influenced by dry conditions in West Africa, particularly in Ghana and Ivory Coast, the top cocoa bean producers. This surge is primarily attributed to the El Niño weather phenomenon, which, along with climate change, is causing hotter temperatures and altered rainfall patterns, leading to fears of reduced crop yields. The impact is significant on consumers and chocolate companies like Hershey, which foresees constrained earnings growth and potential price hikes for customers. Mondelez, the name behind Cadbury, also acknowledges the rising costs of key ingredients like cocoa and sugar. In the UK, consumer group Which? noted a substantial increase in chocolate prices, significantly exceeding the general inflation rate for food and drinks. These developments underscore the far-reaching effects of climate change on the global food supply chain and market stability. (BBC Business)

