The Market’s Short-Term Direction Probably Won’t be Dictated by Economic Conditions, But by This Line on a Chart

After three consecutive days of stocks trading lower, there seems to be some relief this morning as futures in all three major indices traded higher. The obvious question for traders and investors is whether the current, nascent bounce or the previous, multi-day downward trend is more likely to continue.

Under normal circumstances, when you attempt to analyze a situation like this, you would begin with the fundamental economic and business conditions and outlook. What is the unemployment rate? How is GDP growth? What is the trend in corporate earnings? Right now, though, it seems that none of that means anything to traders.

For a few months, as the major indices have hit new all-time highs, the U.S. economy has, by any objective standard, been a disaster. The fact that last week, many were “celebrating” an unemployment rate of 8.4% tells you all you need to know. When everything shut down in the spring and unemployment jumped to nearly 15%, there were those who told us that it would all be over by now. But here we are, six months later, and we still have unemployment that in any other circumstances would be seen as devastating.

Speaking of devastating, how about a 32.9% drop in GDP? That is the worst in modern history, and again, while its cause is inherently temporary, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the damage done will be short-lived.

The logic behind hitting record highs in those circumstances seems to be that the damage is done and that the bounce will be just as quick as the collapse. I beg to differ. The collapse took a month or so, yet here we are, half a year later, with an unemployment rate of over 8%, Q2 corporate earnings down over 30% year-on-year, and with over half the small businesses on Yelp closing for good.

It seems more likely at this point that, rather than continuing to believe that the situation is good in any fundamental sense, the market is betting on never-ending stimulus, both fiscal and monetary, to keep propping up asset prices. Given the response so far, that may be a decent bet, although a once again bloated Fed balance sheet and nearly $27 trillion of government debt suggest a reckoning has to come at some point.

Whatever the reason, though, reality hasn’t been the issue for months now.

That leaves those trying to assess the short-term future for stocks relying on technical analysis. If traders are essentially ignoring economic conditions, technical levels and factors take on exaggerated importance and right now, the S&P 500 is poised at what looks like a potentially critical level.

The chart above, for the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract (ES), shows that something interesting happened overnight. After yesterday’s close, ES continued its drop for a short while in the aftermarket, before turning higher in the early evening.

As far as I know, no news prompted that. If anything, the news that one of the major vaccine trials – that should have been the ostensible cause of the optimism – has been halted, should have logically produced exactly the opposite reaction.

Therefore, it looks as if the bounce were prompted by hitting the 50-Day S&P Moving Average, marked on the chart above with the blue line. As you can see, there have been two other occasions during the recovery when that level was challenged, both back in May. At that time, the 50-Day was tested twice (marked on the chart by the white arrows), before the rally resumed.

It may well be that we will test that support again, in which case, whether it holds or not, will be critical. A break would indicate that reality has intruded on the free money party, which would be a sign of a much bigger drop. If, however, we were to survive a second test, or even if we consolidate here, it would reinforce the view that nothing can get in the way of a market determined to rise, no matter what economic data and earnings say.

In some ways, it is kind of appropriate that the short-term future of all of our 401ks and investment accounts is currently dependent on some artificial, mathematical construct, as it sometimes feels like that is what is holding everything together anyway. Still, the fact remains that the most important factor over the next few days when it comes to market direction is not economic data and conditions, nor, based on this morning’s reaction to vaccine news, is it progress against Covid-19. It is whether or not the support at the 50-Day Moving Average of the S&P 500 holds.

