The Market's Reaction to Data Tells Us More Than the Numbers Themselves

As is unfortunately the case with people these days, you can tell a lot about markets by not just how they react to news, but even what news they actually listen and respond to and what they quickly forget or ignore completely. Do they focus on the bad and scary, or the good and hopeful? Are gatherings of people riots or much-needed protests that will move America forward? Did last month’s jobs report show an improvement in the unemployment rate, or did it show the highest unemployment in America since the 1930s?

The evidence so far suggests that, from an economic standpoint the market is taking the optimistic view on everything. That was reinforced in this morning’s pre-market futures trading. There were a number of data points released this morning, but even before that, there was some indication of that overall optimism. Futures for all the major indices were trading a bit lower, but even if you include yesterday’s drop that represented a muted reaction to current circumstances.

Let’s not forget that the chart for confirmed new coronavirus cases in America looks like this:

That is about as clear a second wave as you could see, and yet stocks have been soaring. Traders, it seems, are focused on the good news within that, such as the fact that the number of deaths per day in the U.S. caused by Covid-19 is still falling, or that most states are quite far along with rolling back the restrictions imposed a few months ago, or that the data suggest that the consumer is still spending.

To the less optimistic, the relevant facts are that because the second wave of cases only really started to show in the data a couple of weeks ago, the death rate can be expected to spike soon as well, and that the increase in the number of cases came mainly in states that chose to reopen early. They would point to the announcement by a coalition of four states in the northeast requiring fourteen-day quarantines for visitors from states that have seen a resurgence and say that America is shutting down again. And they would say that the economy is being supported by a temporary form of Universal Basic Income (UBI), which politicians will cut off as soon as they realize what it is.

The market’s focus on only the good news is even clearer when you look at the reaction to data on a micro scale.

This morning there were multiple releases, with mixed results. The main one, jobless claims, was pretty grim. Another 1.48 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, worse than expected and suggesting that the historically high unemployment rate is here for a while. Initially, stocks reacted to that, creating the red candles in the 8:30 and 8:31 minutes of the chart for S&P 500 futures:

As you can see though, that didn’t last long. Attention quickly shifted to the 15.8% increase in durable goods orders recorded last month. That beat expectations and was cheered by traders, pushing futures into positive territory. That spending, of course, can only come if people have money, and with the extra unemployment pay and small business loans to keep people working being only temporary programs, that will change soon without a remarkable turnaround in unemployment. Meanwhile we also learned this morning that Q1 GDP growth was confirmed at -5%, the biggest drop since the depth of the 2008 recession.

Presumably though, none of that matters to traders. They are focused on the silver lining peeking out from behind the big, black storm clouds and as long as that continues, stocks will remain strong, even as Covid-19 resurges and the economic damage done by the reaction to it lingers on.

