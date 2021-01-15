The Market’s Negative Reaction to the Biden Stimulus Plan Is Understandable, but Won’t Last

The stock market was bobbing along happily yesterday morning as it waited for news of the Biden stimulus plan. Then, when the plan was revealed, a selloff started, seemingly prompted by the fact that the American Rescue Plan called for “only” another $1.9 trillion in government spending to prop up the economy. That downward momentum is continuing early this morning and may even last for a couple more days, but logic says that stocks will bounce back quite soon.

As so often happens in markets, the disappointment came about because the rumors about the rescue package got increasingly detached from reality as the unveiling of the actual news approached. What started as what turned out to be accurate expectations for around $1.8-2 trillion in additional stimulus turned into assertions that it would be $2.2 trillion or more.

The thing about those rumors and ones like them is that nobody is ever sure where they came from. No source is ever quoted and, being the cynic that I am, I can never escape the image of a trader who is sitting on a massive, long position in SPY or something else that would benefit from higher stocks, casually dropping a slightly higher than expected number into conversations with anyone who will listen. That image doesn’t come from a fervent imagination, but from decades of experience working in dealing rooms and witnessing that kind of thing first-hand.

Whatever the source, though, the fact is that the market was disappointed by the numbers proposed. It is that, not the potential impact of the rescue package, that caused stocks to head lower yesterday afternoon and this morning.

However, assuming that the package gets through Congress roughly intact, not an unreasonable assumption given the upcoming Democratic control and some suggestions of bipartisan support, it has to be good for the immediate economy, and could well have an exaggerated positive effect. Putting money directly in the hands of people that need it may not instantly translate to higher corporate profits or more cash in the market, but it will be spent quickly. That will give a needed boost to what is increasingly looking like an economy in danger of a double dip.

As is often said, the market is not the economy and vice versa, but at current valuations either prices have to fall, or the economy has to rise to meet expectations. The Biden plan makes it more likely that it will be an increase in economic activity that brings things back into balance, rather than a market collapse.

Two other things in the plan make that even more likely.

The first is that there will be money and resources allocated to speeding up vaccinations. If that can be achieved then we could well reach a point quite quickly where there is still stimulus in the economy as it begins to ramp back up, resulting in a major boom and possible inflationary pressure. The long-term desirability of both of those things can legitimately be questioned, but both would put upward pressure on stocks.

Secondly, a provision in the proposed package that is receiving very little attention could prove to be the most influential of all…rescue money for state and local governments. Those entities face a looming financial crisis, and given the current appetite for risk, a meltdown in the muni bond market would have far-reaching consequences. Republicans have opposed this so far on the quite reasonable grounds that it is not a Federal problem, but if a rash of state and municipal bankruptcies were allowed to happen, it could quickly become one. The election results now make their opposition a moot point, and a potential disaster for markets that no one seems to be considering can be averted.

The market reaction to the American Rescue Plan that was announced yesterday is at the same time both eminently understandable and intrinsically wrong. The package was less than rumor had suggested it would be and gave no explicit support to asset prices. But, with the Fed taking on that role, money going to people that will spend it, the prospect of speeding up the vaccination program, and money to avert a possible problem later in the year, it does set the stage for an economic recovery, so the selling will most likely not last too long.

