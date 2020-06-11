The Market's Current Exuberance May Not Be Irrational

When Fed Chair Jay Powell took the stage yesterday for a speech and press conference following the central bank’s decision to hold interest rates at zero, the financial world was watching. The conference was important, not because of the completely predictable decision itself, but because of what Powell said about the rationale behind it.

What we saw yesterday was the Chairman of the Federal Reserve trying to inject a little reality into the market.

He said that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, the people who set monetary policy for America, expected rates to remain at or near zero until into the year 2022 and that QE would continue for the “coming months.” That is news that may have cheered the market in the past -- handing free money to Wall Street for them to play with usually drives asset price higher -- but this time, the reaction was muted at best.

That was based not on what the FOMC expects to do, but why they expect to do it.

Basically, what Jay Powell did yesterday was to put a lot of cold water on the market’s assumption that everything is bouncing back quickly. That assumption has led to the Nasdaq hitting all-time highs at a time when the unemployment rate is the highest since the so-called Great Recession, and the contraction in GDP is one of the most severe on record. Those new highs are despite Powell saying that “Full recovery is unlikely to occur until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities.”

Add in the expectation of zero interest rates for years and the creating of a few more billions of dollars to throw at banks over an unspecified time and it seems that the Fed has vey little confidence in the economy without substantial help from them.

Given where the major stock indices are trading relative to before the pandemic, that can be seen as Powell’s “irrational exuberance” moment. He stopped short of using a phrase as obviously critical of the market as Alan Greenspan’s when talking about the dotcom boom, but some of what he said suggests that the Fed, like many others, is somewhat baffled by the disconnect between the market and the economy. When he says that he expects high unemployment to remain well into next year with millions of people not getting their jobs back at all, and says of the market reaction: "We don’t take those gains for granted," he is effectively saying that the rally has gone too far at this point.

Little wonder then to see Dow futures this morning indicated an opening around 700 points below yesterday’s close.

That doesn’t necessarily mean, however, that we are at a turning point.

The market reacted similarly initially following the original “irrational exuberance” comment in 1996. Stocks did drop for a couple of days then, but quickly reversed and the Nasdaq tripled over the next few years before the bubble finally popped.

The whole point then was that the exuberance was irrational. Greenspan could point out, as Powell just did, that economic conditions didn’t justify the level of gains, but in both cases the rally rests on an underlying assumption that current conditions are irrelevant. That is always a dangerous assumption.

Of course, no two points in the market’s history are ever the same. There are many disparate influences on stock prices, and any of them can change at any point to alter outcomes. If anything, though, the biggest difference between now and 1996 makes it even more likely that the exuberance will resume soon.

That was a rally based on exaggerated expectations that a boom would continue and accelerate. The Fed at the time was all too aware of that and were, to some extent, tapping the breaks. The Fed funds rate at the end of December 1996 was 5.17%, up from below 3% three years earlier. Contrast that to today, with a Fed Funds Rate of 0.07%, and an expectation that they will stay that low for a while.

So, while Powell and his colleagues may not take market gains for granted and may believe that the damage to the economy is massive and will persist, the market’s strength is anything but irrational. People buy stocks because they think they are going higher, and as long as the Fed keeps handing Wall Street trillions to speculate with, it is only reasonable to expect that to happen.

