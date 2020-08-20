The Market's 2 Big Ironies and the Stock Pick Those Ironies Suggest

As an Englishman who now makes his home in the U.S., I am, I think, a little more attuned to irony than many of my friends and colleagues. It is such an integral part of British humor that I find myself looking for ironic situations all the time, and there are two right now in the market that, when taken together, point to an investing strategy and a stock that fits the current attitude.

First, there is a kind of irony to the fact that yesterday, as data became known showing a significant decline in the average of daily new Covid-19 cases in America, stocks turned south. What looked like a decent day with another all-time high for the S&P 500 ended with the index down on the day, thanks to the Fed dousing the markets with cold water. Those highs, of course, had been achieved as cases were spiking alarmingly and a second wave of infections was becoming evident.

Presumably, then, virus-related news is now irrelevant.

The assumption is that we will all have moved on from it soon. There will be both a cure and a vaccine before long, and the only question the market is asking now is how long the economic damage will last. There is no doubt that there will be vaccines and therapies, and there is definitely a strong desire to fast-track any that show promise, but the surge in infections as colleges and universities return hints at a more stubborn problem than the market is pricing in.

As illogical as it may seem for any stock to be setting record highs with double-digit unemployment, a massive drop in GDP, wholesale bankruptcies among small businesses, and an uncertain future, in some cases it actually makes sense. Recovery may or may not take longer than is currently being anticipated but one thing is for sure -- there will be a recovery. That means that stocks in areas directly affected, such as in the airline and travel industries, are still risky. Those stocks remain depressed, and gains are instead being driven by stocks with good long-term prospects regardless of Covid.

That is the second irony about the current market. It has long been a complaint of many, including me, that the market is far too focused on the short-term. Now, when there are truly significant short-term problems, traders and investors have their sights firmly set on what they believe the economy will look like five or ten years from now.

Combined, the two ironies mean that investors, and even notoriously short-term focused traders, are looking ahead to when Covid-19 is a memory. That means they are looking for long-term, structural shifts in economic and societal behavior and investing there.

The best-known of these are the rise of e-commerce and the shift away from gasoline powered vehicles. This outlook has resulted in strong gains for stocks like Shopify (SHOP), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA). There is, however, another more fundamental shift that is receiving less attention.

Americans are living a lot longer. Some of that is because we are healthier, but it is also because the life expectancy of people with many serious diseases has been extended. A cancer diagnosis or a heart attack does not now necessarily mean that death is imminent, but survivors need care. That has led to an explosion in the home health industry, which brings us to Amedisys (AMED).

They are a leader in the home health care and hospice care areas, both of which fit current trends. There are, however, short-term risks. Covid-19 initially made people wary of home visits, even for healthcare, and when such visits did take place, the pandemic has made them a lot more expensive and time-consuming. In addition, recent changes by the federal government to Medicare and Medicaid payments known as the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) cast doubt on revenue streams from those all-important sources.

But in this market, Covid doesn’t seem to matter, nor do short-term headwinds. What counts is the long-term story and, on that basis, Amedisys will continue to attract buyers and can keep on powering up from its current highs.

