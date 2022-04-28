The Market Reaction to This Morning's GDP Data is Crazy, But Useful

I pride myself in generally being able to understand markets. After all, that is what I am paid to do. Sometimes, however, intellectual honesty demands that I say that I don’t have a clue what is going on. This is one of those times.

I have been struggling with this for a while now. Most of the time, markets focus on one or two things. It might be unemployment or GDP growth, for example. Recently it has been interest rates, the Russian war in Ukraine, and the price of oil. A few weeks ago, it seemed like traders decided to focus on everything at once, and in doing so, inevitably began to focus on nothing at all. It is as if the stock market is suffering from a collective case of ADHD. One day, we drop because of a speech from a Fed officer, then recover during the day because there are rumors of talks on Ukraine. The next we start off higher based on one company’s earnings, only to drop back during the day as oil climbs.

To be fair, markets are always a bit that way. No one thing can drive them for long; there are simply too many influences on the pricing of each of the five hundred stocks in the S&P for that to ever happen. Still, usually there is an underlying theme that influences decisions. Now, none seems to exist. This morning, for example, data released at 8:30 AM indicated not only that inflation is alive and well, but also that it is beginning to have a harmful effect on the overall economy. You might think that is as bad news as there can be right now, but traders evidently didn’t agree. S&P 500 futures (ES) barely reacted to the release, and the index opened right around its pre-data level.

I may be old-fashioned but the numbers released this morning, U.S. GDP, is one of the most important reports there is. Everything else, unemployment, CPI and PPI, interest rate levels and Fed policy, energy prices -- everything -- are only important inasmuch as they impact economic activity and growth, which is measured by GDP. So, for the market to barely react when that number misses by a big margin and the underlying data suggest a very real problem, makes no sense whatsoever.

The report showed that in the first quarter of this year, GDP missed even modest expectations by economists for a 1% increase, and actually fell by 1.4%. More worrying in some ways, the report also showed that even as prices surged by 7.8%, consumer expenditures grew only 2.7%, an effective 5% reduction in purchases. One could argue that that was somewhat priced into stocks after being down on the year but surely, confirmation that things are even worse than assumed should provoke some kind of reaction, shouldn’t it?

Apparently not.

Instead, everyone is obsessed with Elon Musk’s intentions with Twitter, and Meta's (FB) good earnings, and almost anything else that comes along. I would maintain that while those things matter, they pale in comparison to actual hard data that shows that the economy contracted over the last three months. And yet, here we are, opening up above yesterday’s close as I write this.

Despite my confusion, though, I am grateful the market is reacting this way. At some point, the economic data will be more important than things like Twitter's soap opera. That means that until there are numbers suggesting that this is noise rather than a warning, at the very least, the upside for stocks should be limited for a while. There is a risk that everyone wakes up at the same time and we move significantly lower. The delay, however, gives investors like us a chance to make defensive adjustments to our portfolios at levels above yesterday’s close, even after numbers that show the economy contracting. That is crazy, but useful.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.