The Market Reaction to CPI Says More Than the Data Itself

The job of a trader is to try to guess the future. That future may be a few seconds away, or even fractions of a second for high frequency trading (HFT) platforms, or it may be weeks or months ahead. Either way, guessing the future is done by absorbing and aggregating information, from recent pricing that is more relevant to shorter-term positions, to a view of the economy or of fundamental conditions affecting a longer-term outlook. Data releases are important events for everyone as a result. They obviously have an influence on long-term prospects, but they can also prompt short-term moves that can lead to profit, and can give those with a longer-term outlook some valuable information.

For those who tend to trade with a longer time horizon, the most important thing to understand about data releases is what the initial market reaction tells you about the market to come. Sometimes, the most likely future trend is obvious just from the numbers themselves: A big jump in unemployment or a dramatic slowing of growth, for example, are clearly indicators of a bearish trend. A lot of times, these data reports are ambiguous or are exactly in line with expectations that the market already priced in before the release. In that case, what happens in the immediate aftermath of those releases can tell you a lot about the mood of the market.

This morning is such an instance, when Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for August were released. The data itself at first seemed unremarkable. Headline inflation rose 0.6%, matching the median forecast of economists, but the core number, in which food and energy are stripped out, made it a lot more interesting. That came in at a higher-than-anticipated 0.3% increase for the month, against expectations of 0.2%. The headline number is logical if you look at oil prices in August, meaning that increasing energy costs were responsible for much of the increase in prices. However, the higher core number (which again, strips out those energy numbers) indicates that inflation is still sticky at a much higher-than-optimal rate.

Given that this report puts pressure on the Fed to continue to raise rates, one might expect that the core number would be very bad news for stocks, but the one-minute candle chart for S&P 500 futures in the minutes around the release looks like this:

The logical initial drop was followed by a significant rally that took futures to a point higher than before the data. Illogical, yes, but consistent with how the stock market has been behaving this entire year so far. While inflation has dropped somewhat, it remains at a problematic level that is roughly double the stated target of the Fed. That should mean more rate rises and economic pain to come, but traders and investors have been betting all year that the U.S. economy and U.S. corporations can brush all that off.

I have a lot of confidence in the American economy and a lot of admiration for the resilience and flexibility of its corporations. However, I am also a realist who lived and worked through inflation in the 1980s, and I find it hard to see a happy ending. At some point, when a central bank squeezes, it will cause pain. It may take a while, but it is coming.

What matters to most people, though, is not how this all ends, but how the market behaves over the next few months. If the belief in a “Goldilocks” scenario -- where the economy is neither too hot nor too cold and glides gently to a restrained slowdown -- remains strong, then we will go significantly higher despite the risks. The market reaction in the minutes following this release tells us way more than the numbers themselves. Stock traders are ignoring bad news and remaining bullish in their outlook, and as long as that continues, stocks will continue higher, no matter what the numbers might say.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.