The Market Pain Is Far From Over

The S&P 500 rallied 13% this week on the $2 trillion in fiscal stimulus bill. This rally came off Monday’s over 3-year low.

This is a quintessential Bull Trap. These bear rallies are typical during volatile market downturns. When the Dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s, we experienced three 20%+ rallies that failed and continued to hit new lows.

I suspect that we will retest our Monday lows in the coming weeks. The coronavirus pandemic is still growing exponentially. A realistic timeline for business to resume as normal is non-existent.

Make sure you have a shopping list of stocks and price levels you want to buy at. Check out my most recent article My Top 10 Stock Watch List for stocks to keep an eye on. Stocks I like include BABA, SE, JPM, and MSFT.

