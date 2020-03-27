Technology

The Market Pain Is Far From Over

Contributor
Daniel Laboe Zacks
Published

The S&P 500 rallied 13% this week on the $2 trillion in fiscal stimulus bill. This rally came off Monday’s over 3-year low.

This is a quintessential Bull Trap. These bear rallies are typical during volatile market downturns. When the Dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s, we experienced three 20%+ rallies that failed and continued to hit new lows.

I suspect that we will retest our Monday lows in the coming weeks. The coronavirus pandemic is still growing exponentially. A realistic timeline for business to resume as normal is non-existent.

Make sure you have a shopping list of stocks and price levels you want to buy at. Check out my most recent article My Top 10 Stock Watch List for stocks to keep an eye on. Stocks I like include BABASEJPM, and MSFT.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

#TradeTalks: Location Technology for Group Travel

Jill Malandrino was joined by Jonathan Chasper, Founder & CEO, Wolfpack, to discuss the emerging location technology for group travel.

Mar 19, 2020

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular