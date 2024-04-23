The Market News Today: Tesla Faces Sales Decline and Layoffs Ahead of Earnings

Tesla Braces for Earnings Impact: Sales Slide, Layoffs, Executive Departures

Tesla gears up for its upcoming earnings report with anticipation of significant challenges. Projected sales decline and the potential for its first revenue drop since 2020 loom over the EV giant. Layoffs, affecting over 10% of the workforce, and key executive departures have added to the company’s woes. CEO Elon Musk emphasizes cost reduction and productivity enhancement strategies. Tesla also grapples with issues such as incorrectly low severance packages and a voluntary recall of Cybertrucks. Analysts, including John Murphy of Bank of America, foresee a challenging outlook for Tesla.

U.S. Stock Futures Rise on Tech Rebound, Earnings Anticipation

U.S. stock futures showed a modest increase Tuesday morning, buoyed by a tech sector rebound following the S&P 500’s six-day losing streak. Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures rose by 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures saw a similar uptick. Monday’s session saw a resurgence in tech stocks, with Nvidia leading gains after a recent sell-off. Investors await mega-cap earnings this week, starting with Tesla’s report, while keeping an eye on economic data, including new home sales.

U.S. Treasury Yields Steady as Investors Await Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields showed little change on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield slightly down to 4.6189% and the 2-year yield hovering around 4.9805%. Investors await key economic indicators throughout the week, including the Fed’s preferred inflation measure and first-quarter GDP data. Today, new home sales data for March is anticipated, offering insights into the economy’s resilience and inflationary pressures. Analysts will scrutinize the data for potential implications on interest rate decisions amid recent Fed remarks signaling no rush for rate cuts.

Gold Prices Slide to Two-Week Low Amid Easing Middle East Tensions

Gold prices dipped to their lowest in over two weeks on Tuesday, with spot gold down nearly 1% at $2,304.99 per ounce and U.S. gold futures falling 1.2% to $2,318.80. Concerns of escalating tensions in the Middle East eased, prompting investors to book profits while awaiting key U.S. data for insights into the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory. Analysts note receding safe-haven demand and potential for further profit-taking amid upcoming GDP and PCE data releases.

Oil Prices Inch Up as Investors Monitor Middle East Geopolitical Risks

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after a slight dip, with Brent crude trading at $87.18 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude at $82.06 a barrel. The market remained vigilant about Middle East tensions, though signs of little near-term impact on oil supplies from the Israel-Iran conflict dampened concerns. Analysts note the evolving geopolitical landscape’s influence on prices, with potential for volatility pending US economic data releases and geopolitical developments.

