The Market News Today: NY Community Bancorp Stock Plummets

New York Community Bancorp Plunges Over 20% on Leadership Change, Internal Control Issues

FXEmpire.com -

New York Community Bancorp’s stock tumbles in after-hours trading as regional lender announces Alessandro DiNello as new CEO amid internal control concerns. DiNello’s appointment follows Moody’s downgrade of the bank’s credit rating to junk status. The bank discloses material weaknesses in internal loan review controls, triggering investor unease. Leadership reshuffle includes elevation of Marshall Lux as presiding director. Shares plummet amid fears of commercial real estate exposure and broader regional bank vulnerabilities.

Tesla Expands Charging Network to Ford and GM EVs, Potentially Earning Billions

Tesla’s move to open its U.S. charging stations to Ford and GM electric vehicles signals a major shift, potentially earning the company billions annually. The partnership, allowing access to Tesla Superchargers, aims to enhance EV ownership experience. While initially exclusive, Tesla’s strategy now focuses on collaboration, foreseeing substantial financial gains from environmental credits and charging fees. Despite potential customer loss, Tesla’s brand loyalty remains strong. The move aligns with President Biden’s policies, offering additional revenue streams for Tesla.

Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, Alleging Abandonment of Humanity’s AI Mission

Elon Musk files lawsuit against Microsoft-backed OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, claiming deviation from original goal of developing AI for humanity’s benefit. Musk, a co-founder, stepped down from OpenAI’s board in 2018, citing AI dangers. Lawsuit accuses OpenAI of becoming a Microsoft subsidiary, prioritizing profit over humanity. Legal battle intensifies amid soaring AI expectations. Musk’s Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink ventures contrast with Altman’s turbulent tenure at OpenAI.

Congress Averts Shutdown with Short-Term Funding Bill

Congress averts government shutdown with short-term funding bill, buying time for broader spending deal. Senate passes continuing resolution, avoiding shutdown with bipartisan support. House Speaker emphasizes move away from omnibus spending, aims for individual appropriations bills. Funding deadline extended for key spending bills, providing more time for negotiations. Critics decry lack of significant spending cuts, while foreign aid remains separate from funding deal.

Euro Zone Inflation Eases to 2.6% in February, Core Figures Surpass Expectations

Flash figures reveal euro zone inflation dropping to 2.6% in February, slightly above economists’ forecasts. Core inflation, excluding volatile components, surpasses expectations at 3.1%. Food, alcohol, and tobacco lead inflation at 4%, followed by services at 3.9%. Energy prices deflate further after Russia-Ukraine tensions ease. While headline inflation inches closer to ECB’s 2% target, core inflation remains above 3%. Investors await ECB’s move amid mixed signals on interest rate cuts.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.