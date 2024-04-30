The Market News Today: McDonald’s Faces Challenges; Amazon’s Awaits Revenue Insights

McDonald’s Pre-Opening Earnings: A Happy Meal for Investors? Will Amazon Deliver After the Close?

McDonald’s is expected to report its first-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Analysts forecast earnings per share of $2.72 and revenue of $6.16 billion. The fast-food giant faces challenges, including slumping sales in the Middle East and a decline in spending among low-income U.S. customers. Meanwhile, Amazon.com (AMZN) is set to release its first-quarter earnings report after Tuesday’s market close, with analysts expecting earnings of 83 cents per share and revenue of $142.5 billion.

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Down; Megacap Earnings Await

U.S. stock futures are dipping Tuesday before key earnings, the Fed decision, and jobs report, signaling a potential end to a six-month winning streak. Monday saw boosts from Tesla’s milestone in China and Apple’s upgrade. Despite recent gains, April could mark the first monthly losses since October. The Fed meeting and earnings reports from Amazon and Apple are in focus this week, with investors closely monitoring developments.

U.S. Treasury Yields Inch Up; Investors Eye Fed Meeting

U.S. Treasury yields edge higher as investors await economic data and the Federal Reserve’s meeting, seeking guidance on interest rates amid inflation concerns. Market expectations for rate cuts have shifted from June to September due to persistent inflation and a resilient economy. Recent data showed the personal consumption expenditures price index above expectations. Investors await consumer confidence and labor market data this week, along with euro zone GDP and inflation figures.

Gold Prices Set for Third Monthly Gain

Despite a Tuesday dip driven by a firmer dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, gold prices are on track for a third consecutive monthly rise. The dollar index’s 0.3% uptick early Monday has made dollar-priced bullion less appealing internationally. Analysts attribute recent gold movements to factors like a stronger dollar, higher yields, and easing geopolitical tensions. This week’s focus lies on the Fed’s meeting and Friday’s non-farm payrolls data, with expectations for a steady interest rate.

Oil Slips as Ceasefire Talks Ease Middle East Concerns

Oil prices dip as Israel-Hamas talks calm regional tensions. Front-month contracts dropped over 1% Monday. Hamas negotiators head back to consult after ceasefire proposal. Yemen’s Houthis target maritime traffic, supporting prices. Investors eye Fed’s May 1 policy review amid inflation concerns. Some anticipate potential interest rate hikes due to resilient labor market and inflation.

