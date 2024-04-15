The Market News Today: Goldman Sachs Targets Strong Earnings Rebound

Goldman Sachs Eyes Turnaround Amid Rising Market Hopes

FXEmpire.com -

Goldman Sachs is poised for a potential turnaround as it reports Q1 earnings with expectations set at $8.56 EPS and $12.92 billion in revenue. The company seeks to bounce back from previous challenges in retail banking and underperforming capital markets, emphasizing strengths in fixed income and equities trading. Competitors like JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have already shown strong quarterly results, adding pressure on Goldman Sachs to deliver similar gains. The strategic pivot focuses on asset and wealth management, with CEO David Solomon steering the firm away from retail banking mishaps, amidst scrutiny over executive changes. (CNBC)

U.S. Stock Futures Rise Despite Geopolitical Tensions and Market Volatility

U.S. stock futures edged higher early Monday, despite escalating tensions from Iran’s recent attacks on Israel and significant market volatility. Dow Jones futures increased by 0.36%, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also seeing gains. Meanwhile, gold prices retreated from record highs as investors continue to seek refuge in bullion amid persistent inflation fears and geopolitical uncertainties. The market remains cautious with upcoming earnings reports and economic data releases on the horizon. (CNBC)

Oil Prices Dip as Israel Counters Iran’s Aerial Assault

Oil prices declined after Israel effectively countered an extensive aerial attack by Iran. U.S. crude futures dropped modestly as tensions, while severe, did not escalate into broader conflict, aligning with U.S. interests to avoid a wider Middle Eastern war. This geopolitical event caused a brief stir in oil markets, reflecting the cautious optimism among traders about the situation’s containment. (Reuters)

Gold Prices Hold Steady Near Record Highs Amid Global Tensions

Gold prices remained near all-time highs on Monday, with spot gold rising 0.6% to $2,357.99 per ounce, following a peak of $2,431.29 last Friday. The ongoing Middle East conflict continues to drive safe-haven investments into bullion. U.S. gold futures also showed stability at $2,374.30. Market analysts suggest that gold is increasingly viewed as a versatile asset, likely to benefit from both geopolitical risks and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year. (Reuters)

Bitcoin Rebounds as Market Eyes Hong Kong ETF Launch

Bitcoin has rebounded to above $65,000, while Ether also recovers to over $3,100 amidst calming market volatility after a thwarted Iranian attack on Israel. The crypto market, previously rattled by geopolitical tensions, now anticipates the potential launch of Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in Hong Kong, potentially unlocking $25 billion in demand. Meanwhile, U.S.-Israel discussions have reduced the likelihood of further military escalation, easing concerns and stabilizing the digital asset market. (CoinDesk)

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.