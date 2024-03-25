The Market News Today: Global Markets Brace as PCE, GDP Data Set Stage

Key Week Ahead with GDP, PCE Index, and Earnings in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

This week, markets brace for a data surge, headlined by the PCE Price Index and GDP’s third estimate. Key earnings from GameStop, McCormick, and Walgreens Boots Alliance are also on deck. Investors are watching new home sales and durable goods orders for economic health indicators, while consumer confidence and manufacturing indices provide further insights. Personal income and spending figures will offer clues about consumer behavior, setting the stage for a pivotal week in financial markets, ending with Good Friday’s market closure.

Stock Futures Ease Amid Ongoing Rally; Market Optimism Persists

Stock futures saw a slight retreat Monday morning, following a period of sustained gains in major U.S. stock indexes. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have recently achieved new all-time closing highs, with the Dow nearing the 40,000 mark. This rally has been fueled by the Federal Reserve’s dovish rate policy and a strong interest in tech stocks, particularly those driven by AI advancements. Investor sentiment remains high, reflecting confidence in the market despite concerns over an overextended rally and interest rate trends. (CNBC)

JPMorgan Warns Bitcoin Still Overvalued Despite Recent Decline

JPMorgan’s latest analysis reveals that Bitcoin remains overbought, despite its recent price drop. The bank predicts continued selling pressure as the halving event nears, citing overoptimistic positioning. Metrics like futures positions and bitcoin futures’ premium over spot prices support this view. The report also highlights a decrease in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, challenging earlier predictions of a year-end rally. The analysis comes amid CEO Jamie Dimon’s ongoing skepticism about Bitcoin, contrasting with the market’s previous high expectations for post-halving gains. (Bitcoin.com)

Dollar Holds Firm, Yen Near Decade Low Amid Currency Intervention Threat

The dollar remains strong against a backdrop of global rate shifts, with the yen struggling near a 32-year low despite Japan’s potential intervention. Japanese authorities warn the yen’s weakness doesn’t match economic fundamentals, hinting at possible action to support it. Meanwhile, expectations that the Fed will maintain higher rates contrast with potential ECB and BoE cuts, pressuring the euro and sterling. The dollar index saw a modest rise, as central banks globally navigate divergent monetary policies amid fluctuating economic data. (Reuters)

Oil Edges Up Amid Supply Woes, Gold Climbs on Rate Cut Hopes

Oil prices recorded a slight rise at the start of the week, driven by intensifying geopolitical tensions and a decrease in the U.S. oil rig count, hinting at potential supply constraints. Concurrently, gold prices experienced an increase, buoyed by the prospects of upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts and a softer dollar. These movements reflect the market’s response to unfolding international events and central bank policy speculations, influencing both commodities’ trajectories in global markets.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.