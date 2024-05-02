The Market News Today: Fed Holds Rates Steady, Eyes Future Cuts

Fed Holds Rates Steady, Eyes Possible Rate Reductions Amid Inflation Concerns

The Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, maintained interest rates, signaling potential future cuts but highlighting concerns over persistent inflation. Powell noted a slower-than-expected decline in inflation, delaying rate adjustments. Despite solid economic growth, the Fed remains cautious, emphasizing the need for sustained inflation progress towards the 2% target. The Fed also announced a slowdown in balance sheet reduction to ensure adequate reserves. Market reactions suggest relief after Powell said it was unlikely that the central bank’s next move will be a rate hike.

Apple’s Q2 Earnings Awaited Amid China Concerns

Apple’s Q2 report arrives after the market closes amidst China sales worries. Despite challenges, analysts predict services growth and anticipate a new buyback program. Earnings are forecasted at $1.50 per share, revenue at $90.0 billion.

Stock Futures Climb Ahead of Crucial Earnings and Labor Figures

Stock futures are on the rise as investors await crucial earnings reports and labor data. Qualcomm’s strong performance lifts chipmaker stocks, while DoorDash’s disappointing results weigh on the market. Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s comments about interest rates provide some stability amid market uncertainties. Although Wednesday’s trading saw significant volatility, with major indexes initially surging over 1% before cooling, Powell’s remarks eased concerns. Thursday brings anticipation for economic indicators like weekly jobless claims and first-quarter productivity data, alongside quarterly earnings from Apple, Amgen, Coinbase, and DraftKings.

U.S. Treasury Yields Stable After Fed Meeting

Following the latest Federal Reserve meeting, U.S. Treasury yields saw minimal change. Investors pondered future interest rate moves as the Fed signaled a reluctance to hike rates soon. Fed Chair Powell highlighted persistent inflation concerns, emphasizing the need for convincing evidence before considering rate hikes. Additionally, the Fed announced a slowdown in quantitative tightening, starting in June, aiming to adjust its balance sheet gradually. Investors await key economic data, including factory orders and jobless claims, ahead of Friday’s April jobs report.

Gold Prices Dip After Fed Comments; Oil Rebounds on SPR Replenishment Chatter

Gold prices dipped on Thursday following the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain interest rates unchanged, despite indications of potential future cuts. Fed Chair Powell’s comments on the unlikelihood of rate hikes provided temporary relief to traders, boosting gold prices initially. However, market focus shifted to the upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Conversely, crude oil prices rebounded, driven by expectations of strategic reserve replenishment by the U.S. amidst recent price declines and geopolitical tensions.

