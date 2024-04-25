The Market News Today: Caterpillar and Microsoft Earnings Insights

Caterpillar and Microsoft Earnings: Pre-Market and After-Hours Reports

Caterpillar’s upcoming earnings report suggests robust performance fueled by federal funding and operational excellence, with analysts projecting $5.14 EPS and $15.998 billion revenue. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s fiscal Q3 report anticipates $2.82 EPS and $60.8 billion revenue, backed by stable cloud infrastructure spending and increasing interest in AI projects. With 42 analysts rating Microsoft as a Strong Buy, optimism surrounds its outlook. Both reports signify significant market movements, with investors closely watching for insights into the companies’ future trajectories.

Tech Earnings Shake Stock Futures; GDP Data Awaited

U.S. stock futures are lower early Thursday, post-Meta’s weak results, with Dow futures down 0.2%, S&P 500 futures slipping 0.6%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropping 1%. Meta’s 15% plunge and IBM‘s 8% fall underscore market unease. Rising Treasury yields are pressuring stocks, despite minor gains in recent trading sessions. Traders are awaiting crucial economic data—Q1 GDP and PCE price index—to gauge Fed’s rate policy. Earnings optimism is persisting amid tech concerns.

Investors Monitor Economic Data, Fed Policy Expectations

Investors are closely monitoring this week’s economic data releases and their impact on Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. The S&P Global Flash manufacturing PMI for the U.S. came in at a four-month low of 49.9 for April, indicating sector contraction. With GDP and PCE price index readings expected, economists forecasted 2.4% GDP growth and 2.6% PCE inflation rate in March. Ahead of the Fed’s meeting, expectations for rate cuts have shifted, prompting scrutiny over the central bank’s future policy trends.

Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Market Uncertainty

Gold prices are steadying as tensions in the Middle East ease, with investors awaiting U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,323.92 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,336.90. Despite a $100 decline from its April 12 peak, uncertainties persist. Traders are focused on economic reports and the Fed’s stance, while long-term projections suggest an upward trend amidst geopolitical tensions and rising U.S. debt.

Oil Prices Steady Amid Conflicting Market Signals

Oil prices stabilized early Thursday after a previous dip, with Brent crude futures inching up to $88.20 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures at $82.94 a barrel. Despite signs of weakening U.S. fuel demand and escalating Middle East tensions, market sentiment is mixed. While geopolitical risks persist, concerns over cooling U.S. business activity and potential Fed rate delays weigh on economic outlooks. Further clarity is expected after key U.S. economic data releases.

