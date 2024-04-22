The Market News Today: Brace for Inflation Data Amid Diverging Megacap Stocks

Tech Titans’ Earnings Pose Crucial Market Test

FXEmpire.com -

This week, earnings reports from tech giants like Tesla, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Microsoft could sway the U.S. stock rally. These “Magnificent Seven” firms, pivotal to the S&P 500, face heightened scrutiny amid fading rate cut hopes and inflation concerns. Investors eye crucial inflation data ahead of the Fed meeting, while megacap stocks’ divergent performances hint at market complexities. High expectations surround earnings, with broader implications for market sentiment and valuations.

Stock Futures Rise After Tech Sell-Off

Wall Street sees a rebound early Monday as stock futures climb, aiming to recover from last week’s tech sell-off. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures show gains, while Dow futures signal a modest uptick. Recent losses, particularly in tech, highlight investor concerns amid inflation worries. Economic updates and corporate earnings reports, including from major players like Tesla and Microsoft, are anticipated to shape market sentiment this week.

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Key Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors awaited crucial economic indicators, seeking insights into the economy and interest rate trajectory. The 10-year yield increased over two basis points to 4.6414%, while the 2-year yield rose similarly. Market focus remains on upcoming data releases, including the PCE price index, pivotal for Fed policy decisions. Expectations for delayed rate cuts grow amidst persistent economic uncertainties, reinforced by recent remarks from Fed officials.

Gold Slips Over 1% as Oil Prices Decline Amid Easing Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices dipped more than 1% as easing fears of extended Middle East conflict reduced bullion’s safe-haven allure. Meanwhile, oil prices fell over 1% as the focus shifted to fundamentals following Israel and Iran’s tempered responses to recent tensions. Spot gold fell to $2,357.19 per ounce, reflecting easing geopolitical tensions, while Brent crude dropped to $86.08 a barrel. Both gold and oil markets reacted to geopolitical developments alongside anticipation of key economic data.

Bitcoin Rises Post-Halving Despite Mining Revenue Concerns

Bitcoin surged 1.56% to $65,713.97, as Asian equity markets saw gains, signaling positive market sentiment on Monday. Amid the bitcoin halving, miners adapted strategies, focusing on AI integration and infrastructure upgrades to mitigate potential revenue reductions. Analysts project shifts in the mining sector’s dynamics, with companies like Core Scientific diversifying into AI. Despite concerns, firms like Marathon Digital remain optimistic, anticipating improved efficiency and profitability post-halving.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.