The Market News Today: Bitcoin ‘Halving’ Sparks Debate as Value Soars

Bitcoin’s Price Surge Fuels Debate Over Upcoming ‘Halving’ Impact

FXEmpire.com -

As bitcoin’s value soars, focus shifts to its impending ‘halving’ and its potential influence on the cryptocurrency’s price. The halving, embedded in bitcoin’s code by creator Satoshi Nakamoto, reduces the reward for mining, thus slowing the creation of new bitcoins. With about 19 million bitcoins already in circulation, this scarcity mechanism sparks debate: some view it as a pivotal value booster, while others see it as a hyped technicality with little real impact on the speculative crypto market. (Reuters)

Global Surge in Digital Currency Development, US Trails Behind

134 countries, representing 98% of the global economy, are progressing towards digital currencies, with most in advanced stages. The Atlantic Council’s report reveals all G20 nations, except Argentina, are far advanced, but the U.S. lags, especially in creating a public digital dollar. Globally, significant strides are made with China’s e-CNY and the ECB’s digital euro pilot. The U.S. risks losing financial influence as digital currencies gain traction, potentially reshaping international payments and challenging the dollar’s dominance. (Reuters)

Dollar Tree Announces Major Store Closures Following Surprise Q4 Loss

Dollar Tree faces a surprise $1.71 billion fourth-quarter loss, prompting the closure of nearly 1,000 stores. This decision follows difficulties integrating Family Dollar, acquired in 2015 for over $8 billion. Dollar Tree will shutter 600 Family Dollar stores soon, with more closures over the years. The company also reported a $950 million impairment charge against Family Dollar. Despite increased sales due to inflation, Dollar Tree’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations. (NPR)

Fisker Considers Bankruptcy, Hires Advisers Amid Financial Struggles

Electric vehicle startup Fisker is exploring bankruptcy options and has enlisted FTI Consulting and law firm Davis Polk for guidance, reports the Wall Street Journal. Facing significant financial hurdles, including going-concern risks and investment pauses, Fisker remains tight-lipped on the situation. Amid these challenges, Fisker had been in advanced talks with Nissan about a potential investment, hinting at a collaboration that could offer the Japanese automaker access to Fisker’s electric pickup truck. (Reuters)

US House Votes to Ban TikTok, Awaits Senate Decision Amid National Security Concerns

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill potentially banning TikTok, if its Chinese owner, ByteDance, doesn’t divest within six months. The bipartisan vote signals strong concerns over China’s influence and national security threats, despite TikTok’s assurances of data security. Awaiting Senate approval and the President’s signature, the bill stirs diplomatic and economic tensions. TikTok’s ban could reshape social media dynamics, impacting American jobs and tech sector competition. (BBC)

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.