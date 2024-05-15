The Market News Today: April CPI Expected to Ease, but Rates to Remain Elevated

Inflation Expected to Ease in April, Fed Stays Cautious

FXEmpire.com -

April’s inflation data is projected to show a slight easing, with the consumer price index (CPI) expected to rise by 0.4% monthly and the annual rate dropping to 3.4%. Core inflation is also anticipated to decline slightly. Despite this, the Federal Reserve remains cautious due to persistent inflationary pressures, particularly in housing. This ongoing concern may prevent the Fed from lowering interest rates soon, reflecting a cautious approach to future monetary policy adjustments.

Stock Futures Steady Ahead of Key Inflation Report

Stock futures remained mostly unchanged on Wednesday as investors anticipated April’s consumer price index report. Dow Jones futures added 19 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flatline. Boot Barn fell over 6% on poor guidance, while Nextracker surged 11% on strong revenues. Tuesday’s session saw gains, with the Nasdaq up 0.75%. Investors await the CPI report for insights on inflation and potential impacts on Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Meme Stock Rally: GameStop and AMC Surge Again

GameStop and AMC shares surged in premarket trading Wednesday, continuing their rally sparked by Keith Gill’s social media activity. Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty,” posted a “Braveheart” clip featuring “GameStop,” igniting investor interest. AMC soared 18% Wednesday, adding to a 135% rise over two sessions, while GameStop jumped 19%. This marks Gill’s first company mention since returning to social media after a three-year hiatus, reminiscent of the 2021 meme stock frenzy he influenced.

Cisco Q3 Earnings: Investors Watch for AI, Market Trends

Cisco Systems will report fiscal Q3 earnings after Wednesday’s close. The stock fell over 2% in February due to weak guidance. CEO Chuck Robbins noted increased deal scrutiny amid economic uncertainty. UBS analyst David Vogt sees improving industry trends but seeks confirmation in Cisco’s commentary. Key focus areas include stabilization in enterprise markets and updates on AI initiatives, which could boost the stock. Analysts expect earnings of 77 cents per share on $11.6 billion revenue.

Copper Futures Hit Record High Amid Strong Demand

Copper futures reached a record $5.02 per pound on Wednesday as robust demand persists, driven by data center expansion and global electrification. The metal has gained over 25% this year, signaling economic health and its crucial role in electric vehicles and power grids. Demand from EVs and data centers is set to rise, with the Bank of America forecasting a 5% increase. The International Copper Study Group reduced supply surplus forecasts due to production delays and lower-than-expected mine output.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.